Harry Potter fame Bonnie Wright, who is known for playing the role of Ginny Weasley in the film series, seemingly found her Harry Potter in her beau Andrew Lococo. The actor recently tied the knot to her boyfriend Andrew Lococo in a dreamy intimate ceremony. She recently announced her marriage via some cute Instagram posts.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 19, 2022. A day after their wedding, the Harry Potter star shared a boomerang in which she and her husband showed off their wedding rings. In the clip, Wright could be seen wearing a golden wedding band with a huge bluestone as she laid her hand on her husband's wrist in a pool. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life. thanks to my husband!!" Many stars and fans sent heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, also reacted to the post and congratulated the couple. Scarlet Hefner commented, "Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright."

The actor further shared a glimpse of her fairytale wedding with her boyfriend. In the monochrome photo, the couple could be seen holding hands in their wedding ensembles. In the caption, Wright wrote, "It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special!" "We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share. In the meantime a very sweet capture on polaroid during our ceremony by @radandinlove @jamiestreetphoto," she added. Here are some more pictures of the couple from their nuptials.

Bonnie Wright's wedding pictures

Earlier this year, Bonnie Wright revealed she had left Los Angeles to live with her then-boyfriend Andrew Lococo in San Diego. The actor revealed she moved in with Lococo after going back and forth between two cities for a long time. She said, "Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years and has a beautiful garden."

Image: Instagram/@gharrypotter_