'Harry Potter's' Bonnie Wright Addresses Rowling's Trans Row; Says 'Transwomen Are Women'

The author of the much-loved Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling shared a controversial ‘transphobic’ post on Twitter which triggered reactions from many Hollywood celebrities and the recent one to join the club is Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the series. Bonnie Wright took to her Twitter handle to share her thought about the tweet and remarked that if Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging to her, it means that love is infinite and should not come handy with judgments or questions. Take a look at the tweet shared:

If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) June 10, 2020

Adding to the same, Bonnie Wright sent her love to the author and mentioned that transwomen are women. Bonnie Wright is not the first star from the Harry Potter series to raise their opinions on Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ comment. Actor Katie Leung, who played the role of Cho Chang in the series, also shared her thoughts on Twitter and put up posts dedicated to the trans people. Emma Watson, who played the lead character in the series, was seemingly distressed about Rowling’s opinion as she shared tweet support of the ‘trans’ community. Take a look at what the actor wrote:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes...(thread) — Katie Leung (@Kt_Leung) June 7, 2020

All about the controversy

J.K. Rowling has been at the receiving end of criticisms ever since the writer posted certain tweets related to the transgender community. The author has received backlash from not only the netizens but many other noted celebs because of her remarks concerning the community. Reacting to the backlash and explaining her interest in the issues of transgender communities in a write-up, J. K Rowling reveals that she has been writing a crime series in which a female detective faces these issues herself. Clarifying that she has not made this revelation to garner sympathy, J.K Rowling revealed that the tweet was in solidarity with those women who have similar histories. Adding to the same, she mentioned in her note that trans people do need protection and are at the risk of assaults and abuse.

