Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts New Poster Is A Ride Back To The Old Wizarding World: See

To celebrate 20 years of the first film of the Harry Potter franchise, the makers have brought the best New Year's gift for all Potterheads. The makers of Harry Potter along with HBO Max are set to release a special reunion feature, Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, to mark Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary. Ahead of the release of the special feature, the makers took fans a trip down memory lane with its latest poster.

The makers of Harry Potter recently unveiled the first poster of the upcoming reunion special. The poster was nothing but a ride back to the wizarding world. It featured the glorious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry lit with candles and torches in the dark. Little wizards were seen reaching the school in small boats led by Hagrid. The poster also gave a glimpse of Harry's pet owl Hedwig spreading his wings over the river. Sharing the poster, the makers promised to reveal the most awaited Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts trailer today, i.e. December 15, 2021.

Fans could not hold their excitement as they reacted to the new poster. An Instagram user wrote, "Eeeek! So exciting!" while another one wrote, "Can this day get any better." A fan also quipped, "My heart isn't ready," seeing the intriguing poster. Here is the latest poster of the upcoming special feature.

A sneak peek into Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts

Earlier this month, the makers fueled the excitement among fans for the reunion special with a sneak peek into what they might experience this New Year. Taking to their social media handle, Wizarding World, Harry Potter film and HBO Max unveiled the first look of the reunion. The picture had Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint sitting in what appeared to be Gryffindor's common room. While Daniel essayed the titular role of Harry Potter, Emma and Rupert played Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasely respectively. Other stars who the makers have confirmed will return are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Alfred Enoch.

