Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Release Date, Time, Trailer & More: All About The Reunion

The Friends: The Reunion had been among the highlights in the entertainment world this year, and now, another iconic franchise is set to make a comeback. Ten years after the world of Harry Potter and his friends bid goodbye to one of the most popular franchises, the lead actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and are coming together again. The occasion is the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the film franchise, that had kicked off with the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The makers announced the event with a special video on Tuesday. The video featured various moments of the adventures of Harry Potter, his friends and the villains as they announced the reunion, titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Here's all you need to know about the Harry Potter reunion:

When is Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts coming out?

The makers announced that Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will be streaming on 1 January 2022. They wrote that the lead trio will be seen giving the 'best start to the new year we could wish for.'

They added, 'For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started.' A teaser video of the announcement was released by HBO Max, since it will be the platform that will be streaming the reunion.

Apart from this reunion, HBO Max also streams all the eight movies of the franchise. Even the Friends: The Reunion had been showcased by the streamer.

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts Release Time

HBO Max has not revealed any details on the launch time for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. For now, only the date has been mentioned. Since Friends: The Reunion had been released by HBO Max at 12 AM PT/3 AM PT, the timing for this reunion could also be around this time.

Is Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts a movie?

Though not many details are available on what the show is about, the makers have clearly stated that it is a 'special show' to mark the first film's 20th anniversary. Apart from Daniel, Emma and Rupert, the show will also feature other members of the cast, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and director Chris Columbus and more.

The Harry Potter franchise is based on the books written by JK Rowling. After Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the other six films were Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).