The most loved film franchise of the early 2000s, Harry Potter, is set to return along with the lead star cast. On the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, the makers announced that several cast members, including Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, along with his two friends Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, will reunite for a special HBO special.

Before the inception of The Fantastic Beasts' franchise and The Cursed Child, the wizarding world was solely owned by the author J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. The film's first part, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone hit the big screens in 2001 and introduced the world to Radcliffe, Watson and Grint. The film turned out to be a massive success and did a business of nearly $ 1 billion worldwide. It was followed by seven equally successful films. The blockbuster franchise closed with its final part in 2011.

Details about Return To Hogwarts

2021 marked the 20th century of Harry Potter's first film. The first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone was helmed by Chris Columbus. For the 20th anniversary special, it is not only Chris Columbus who will go on a trip down his memory lane but has several cast members with him. On Tuesday, November 16, the franchise's official birthday, Warner Bros announced a reunion of the film's cast titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts on HBO Max. As per the production house, the upcoming special will share the making of the story via cast interviews and conversations.

Several cast members have been confirmed to appear in the special with Columbus. They are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Alfred Enoch. The reunion special will explore the process and the behind-the-scenes magic that went into the making of every Harry Potter movie.

When is Harry Potter special coming out?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts will release on HBO Max at midnight on January 1, 2022. Apparently, it will be a New Years' surprise for all Harry Potter buffs. On TBS and Cartoon Network, the reunion special will come out in the spring of 2022. Here is the trailer of the most-awaited reunion.

