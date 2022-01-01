'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Release: What To Expect On Basis Of Glimpses Till Now

10 years after the last instalment of the franchise, the stars of Harry Potter are coming back again. They are reuniting to mark the two-decade anniversary of the franchise with a video. Titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the special show is hitting the web on Saturday.

The makers have been creating buzz around the show over the past few days. Right from a teaser announcement, launch of a poster surrounding it, the trailer and a glimpse from the shooting and the opinions of the stars. Here's looking at the hype generated by the makers as it releases.

Harry Potter makers announce reunion Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

It was on November 16, the release date of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20 years ago, that the makers announced that the cast would be coming together again.

In a teaser video, it shared the visuals from the various instalments of the franchise. It added that the special show will stream on HBO Max from January 1 and that it has been titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. It also mentioned the list of actors who would be a part of it.

While the lead trio, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were returning, they were being joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and director Chris Columbus and more.

Exactly a month later, they dropped the first poster of the special show, which featured the stars, not as their iconic characters, but in their current avatars. 'Welcome Back to where the magic began' was the message from the makers, as the stars posed, dressed in style in suits and dresses, as they posed ahead of a ballroom-like setting.

On December 20, they shared the first trailer of the venture. Emma Watson could be seen arriving to catch the Hogwarts Express, and she then hugs Tom Felton and one could see them dancing in a ballroom setting. They could be seen watching the shots on the monitor and laughing during the shots. They also expressed their significance for the films for their careers and that they had formed a strong bond with their co-actors.

In the latest video, the stars were once again seen expressing their thoughts, sharing that they didn't feel it had been 10 years since the end and that it was great to reunite. They shared that the franchise was extremely special for them.

As the show went on air, the makers dropped a new poster of the show, and added 'welcome home.'

In India, the show is being streamed on Amazon Prime.



Image: Instagram/@wizardingworld