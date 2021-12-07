'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teases Reunion Of The Cast With New Video; WATCH

The makers of the Harry Potter franchise raised excitement for the upcoming reunion special, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. The special feature is to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter: And Sorcerer's Stone.

They dropped the teaser of the venture on Monday, and there seems to be a lot in store for the Potterheads. Numerous stars of the franchise were spotted, though not clearly, in the new video.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts new teaser out

The makers termed it as the 'invitation you've been waiting for has arrived'. The teaser showcases the different cast members receiving invitations for the reunion.

The first character to receive it seemed to be Helena Bonham Carter, who enacted the part of Bellatrix Lestrange reading the The Daily Prophet newspaper which has the headline titled Hogwarts Special Edition with the words 'Welcome Back Alumni'.

Robbie Coltrane, who played the character Rubeus Hagrid, then receives the invitation at The Coffee Shop, Chelsea.

Matthew Lewis, who played the character Neville Longbottom, then receiveed the invitation letter with the Hogwarts emblem on it. and turns around to find who might have delivered it.

The next visual is of Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley, checking out his watch and preparing to leave the Hogwarts Express. Then a glimpse of the train, which the students used to travel before they resume at school, is shown. One of the other female characters, possibly Emma Watson, who played the character Hermione Granger, is then shown walking towards it.

The teaser, like the previous announcement video, also confirmed that the protagonist Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, and his friends Emma and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasly, will star in the reunion special. Once again, the names of the other actors like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and director Chris Columbus' appearances in the special show has been confirmed.

Harry Potter reunion release date

The reunion was announced on the occasion of the 20-year anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on November 16. It has been scheduled for release on January 1 on HBO Max.