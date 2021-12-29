Harry Potter Reunion: Emma Watson Admits Being 'scared', Almost Quitting The Franchise

The highly anticipated reunion of the world's biggest magical franchise, Harry Potter's cast in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special will have Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more reflection on their journey. Their reunion brought joy and happiness to many Potterheads across the world. However, the cast not only discussed their journey over the films but also the setbacks and issues that they faced.

Over the course of eight films, the cast grew up in front of the camera not only as actors but also as persons. Having an open conversation about the same, Emma Watson, who played the role of the witty and ambitious young wizard Hermione Granger, discussed the pitfalls of fame and wanting to quit the franchise at one point of her career.

Why did Emma Watson want to quit Harry Potter?

As reported by Digital Spy, during the Harry Potter Reunion, the 31-year-old had a heart-to-heart conversation with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. The latter prompted the conversation by reminding Watson that she was considering 'pulling out' and that they 'never spoke about that' again. Admitting the same, she said, ''I can see that. At times, I was lonely. I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like... 'This is kind of forever now'."

However, the actor further stated that her fans' love got her through the phase as they genuinely wanted her to succeed. She added, ''The fame thing had finally hit home – in a big way. No-one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?"

Empathising with her, co-star Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley, added, ''I also had kind of similar feelings to Emma, kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day. But we never really spoke about it, I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace, and we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all probably having similar feelings."

Image: Instagram/@emawaatson