Daniel Radcliffe Recalls First Kissing Scene, Haircut & More During 'Harry Potter' Reunion

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the popular cast of the movie series recently appeared together during the Harry Potter reunion and recalled numerous fun and interesting instances from the time they were shooting for the movie. Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the lead role of Harry Potter, talked about how every part of his life was connected to Harry Potter and Leavesden.

Daniel Radcliffe talks about his first kissing scene in the film

As a couple of video clips were recently released, it revealed how Daniel Radcliffe went candid about his first kissing scene in the film and revealed how he thought people might expect him not to talk about it and added how he will always be happy to take about the same as it's like somebody never talking about their childhood or their teenage years. Adding to it, he mentioned that his first kiss, his first girlfriends, etc were connected to someone in the film.

"I’ll always be happy to talk about it. … Again, I think people expect me not to want to talk about it; but that’s like somebody never talking about their childhood or their teenage years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here."

On the other hand, Radcliffe also recalled the time when he and his co-star, Rupert Grint were asked to grow their hair for the film and were pretty devastated when they realised that that's how they were going to look. He exclaimed, “We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this? We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film! That’s not what it’s going to be, is it?’ So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realised that it was.”

The actor also addressed the fact how fans stated that he and the other actors grew up on the screen and mentioned that everything he could think at present was all related and spiralled out from the Potter set somewhere. He also stated that though he grew up on screen they did grew up privately. He said, "Everything I can think of is that related right now. It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere. And everyone also says things like, ‘You grew up on the screen,’ and it’s like, ‘Well…yes and no.’ We actually, did our growing up privately, still. We just did it on a film set, and we did it with each other, and that’s bizarre."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to feature on HBO max on 1 January 2022.

Image: Return to Hogwarts Poster