Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright, Husband Andrew Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Glimpse

Bonnie Wright welcomed her first child with her husband Andrew Lococo on September 19. The couple is now proud parents to a baby boy named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo. The actress recently took to social media and shared the first glimpse of her baby boy.

2 things you need to know

Bonnie Wright is known for her known as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

She tied the knot with Andrew Lococo in 2022.

Bonnie Wright shares first photo of Elio Ocean

Bonnie Wright shared an adorable picture of her baby boy sleeping peacefully. In her caption, she expressed her happiness and gratitude, saying, "We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!"

She penned, "Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!"

The actress expressed her appreciation for the dedicated support she received throughout her pregnancy and during the birth. She gave special thanks to her midwives, doula, physician, and friends, recognising their vital roles in making the journey a joyous and transformative experience.

Wright didn't forget to acknowledge her husband, Andrew, who stood by her side during the birth. She affectionately referred to him as her "rock". She wrote, "Elio has the most tender loving papa."



She then admitted to being emotionally overwhelmed by the experience, ending her heartfelt caption with humour, saying, "Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

More about Bonnie Wright-Andrew Lococo's relationship

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo tied the knot at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California in March 2022. The couple announced their marriage with a video from the poolside, flaunting their wedding rings. In the caption Bonnie wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!"