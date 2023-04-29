Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright, Husband Andrew Lococo Set To Welcome First Child

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley, announced her first pregnancy with husband Andrew Lococo. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the good news as she wrote, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

In the shared image, Bonnie could be seen flaunting her baby bump dressed in a brown maxi dress. Her husband Andrew wore a green T-shirt, denim jeans with a baseball cap. See the post shared by the Harry Potter star here.

Bonnie’s Harry Potter co-stars also extended their congratulations to the actress in the comments section. James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, wrote, Congratulations. Pansy Parkinson actress Scarlett Hefner said, “Congratulations to you both! So exciting.”

More about Bonnie Wright-Andrew Lococo's relationship

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo tied the knot at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California in March 2022. The couple announced their marriage with a video from the poolside, flaunting their wedding rings. In the caption Bonnie wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!"

Bonnie and Andrew started sharing hints about their relationship on social media in September 2020. They moved in together soon after. The actress shifted base from Los Angeles and started living with her boyfriend in San Diego. Bonnie recently reunited with her Harry Potter co-stars for the HBO special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Her fellow Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe also welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke recently.