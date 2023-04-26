Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe, Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first baby. A representative for the Harry Potter star confirmed the news to People. The statement read, "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child." However, the baby's sex hasn't been unveiled. Neither the time nor date of the baby's birth. On April 25, the couple were spotted with a pram in New York City.

The news of the actor and his girlfriend wanting to start a family broke in March. Daniel and Darke have been in a relationship since they met on the sets of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. They also have worked together in Miracle Workers.

About Daniel Radcliff and Erin Darke's relationship

Though the couple has been together for over a decade, they are notoriously private about their relationship and rarely make red-carpet appearances. In 2022, Daniel opened up about his relationship and told People, "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

The actor had also spoken about fatherhood. He said, ''I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets." The actor also said that he wouldn't want fame for his kids. In March, images of Darke with a baby bump went viral on social media after a fan shared a couple of pictures of her.

More about Daniel Radcliff and Erin Darke

The actor rose to fame after he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter franchise at the age of 12. He was cast for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. Post that, Daniel went on to appear in right films based on the books written by JK Rowling. The actor recently appeared in Weird: The Yankovic Story. He was nominated for a BAFTA for his role in the same. On the other hand, Darke is known for her role in the 2015 series Good Girl Revolt. She was recently seen in the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

