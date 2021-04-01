'Harry Potter' Stunt Double On Falling Off From 50-feet And Other Stunts, Calls It 'crazy'

Recently, Harry Potter stuntman, Marc Mailley opened up about risky stunts like jumping off a 50-foot tower in the popular Voldemort battle scene. The stuntman also talked about how David Holmes’ injury while performing a stunt has impacted him. Marc is best known for being a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe as Boy Wizard on the Deathly Hallows films. Speaking about Deathly Hallows part one, Marc recalled doing the jump back through the wall when the snake attacked Harry in the house, which later smashes through the wall. He stated that the scene had "quite a lot of meaning" as the stunt was performed by his friend who had the accident.

Marc Mailley recalls falling off the tower with Voldemort in Deathly Hallows

In an interview with Metro, Marc recalled Harry Potter's famous scene - "the fall off the tower with Voldemort" he performed in the Deathly Hallows’ sequel. He called the stunt "crazy" as he actually fell from 55-foot high onto the boxes. He explained that there were no wires and that it went "pretty well". He stated that another stunt performer and he ended up crashing their heads and one ended up in the hospital with a serious concussion.

The Harry Potter stunt double went on to admit that one stunt that he wouldn’t "rush back to" is the one in Prisoner of Azkaban when Harry falls off his broomstick after seeing a dementor. He called it "the most awkward stunt" he has performed in his career because that stunt involved him being wrapped in a wire about three-four times. Marc also revealed that all the actors from Harry Potter movies were "pretty keen" on performing stunts by themselves, especially Daniel Radcliffe. He recounted that in the Triwizard Tournament scenes in Goblet of Fire, Daniel performed the stunt by himself which involved "a lot of the underwater stuff". Marc stated that it was "very impressive" and stated that many stunt doubles struggle to do some of the long breath-holds.

Speaking about the lesson he learnt from David Holmes’ injury, Marc said that earlier he thought he was "quite invincible" and that Holmes' injury "caught them off guard". He said it showed that "he is vulnerable and he needs to keep your head screwed on and not to take things for granted."

(Promo Image Source: Behind The Stunts Twitter)