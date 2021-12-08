Harry Potter's Actor Tom Felton Says Fans 'fail To Recognise Him' On Streets

Tom Felton, who is best known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the popular film franchise Harry Potter said that he usually doesn't get recognized by fans while he is out and about in the city. The actor who will soon be seen in the movie Save The Cinema said that compared to his co-stars like Emma Watson, who still looked the same as she did 10 years ago, fans can't recognize him as much.

Tom Felton says fans fail to recognize him

In an interview with Square Mile, Tom Felton said that he got the best of both worlds as he struck a balance between being a celebrity and a normal person.

He said, "I get the best of both worlds. I take the Tube, I take the bus, I walk my dog in the park. I saw Emma [Watson] the other night – she looks exactly the same as she did ten years ago. It's almost impossible for her not to be spotted. I get a lot of people whispering, 'Is that whatshisname?'"

In the same interview, Felton revealed that he had banned his mother from googling his name. He said, "It can really affect you. I try to do as best as I can, really. We don’t really have too many examples – bearing in mind that when we did it, 20 years ago, obviously there were no social media. There wasn’t anything at all. To suddenly be in this world now where you can type in God knows what… I banned my mum from Googling me."

Meanwhile, Felton will soon be seen in the Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts that will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. The special episode will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, and Matthew Lewis, are all going to be attending the reunion special, which was shot at the Warner Bros Studio Tour.

Image: Instagram/@t22felton