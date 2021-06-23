Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Predicts Ginny Weasley Future, Says 'she Has Turned Sporty'

Harry Potter fame Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley has now revealed her predictions on where her fictional character can be today. As reported by E! during her recent appearance at the grand reopening of Warner Bros. Studio tour in Hollywood, Bonnie Wright shared how her character might have grown. All ardent fans of Harry Potter know that the main protagonist and Ginny went on to have three kids namely James Sirius, Albus Severus, and Lily Luna.

Bonnie Wright predicts Ginny Weasley's future

Now, in her recent interaction, Bonnie said that since Ginny became a professional Quidditch player, it is likely that her character has turned out to be super sporty. According to her, Ginny is probably jet-setting around the world, while her kids are at Hogwarts accentuating her freedom. Bonnie takes a lot of pride in making fun stories about her fictional self and wonders what Ginny’s house would look like and what will happen next.

Ginny becomes the romantic partner of the main protagonist Harry Potter and talking about their romantic fairy tale, Bonnie added that Ginny and Harry are obviously together having lots of fun in each other’s company. Bonnie feels that Harry is trying to keep things under control and busy being a responsible dad. Even a decade after the completion of the fantasy film series, Bonnie Wright holds a lot of admiration for her character and feels fond affection towards the impact that the entire franchise has had on the audiences throughout the years.

Speaking of which, Bonnie expressed that as time has passed since they finished their last film together, she feels like her love and respect for the wizard-centered stories have only grown deeper. According to her, she is now able to process what the entire thing is for the entire world. It was hard to decipher when the crew was in the middle of making the film, but now after all is said and done Bonnie has time to look at the enormity of the project.

Bonnie concluded by saying that she has learned a lot and met incredible people in these years. But she loves to meet young fans who weren’t even alive when the movies were released. It makes her believe that the entire project is going to pass through other generations in the future as well.

(Image: Still from Harry Potter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.