Harry Potter's 'Padma Patil' Afshan Azad Is A Mom Now! Actor Drops First Pic Of Her Baby

Remember Padma Patil, a batch-mate of Harry, Ron and Hermione from Ravenclaw house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, from the Harry Potter series? Well, the actor, Afshan Azad who portrayed the popular character, is a mom now! Afshan Azad has welcomed a baby girl. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring her newborn baby girl.

Harry Potter's Padma Patil is a mom now!

Taking to her Insta handle, Afshan Azad announced her babygirl's arrival. Earlier, Azad had revealed that she and her husband Nabil Kazi were expecting a girl. She dropped a picture where the little girl was seen donning a light purple onesie. In the picture, one can see a neatly folded blanket with 'Baby Kazi' embroidered on it is kept beside the baby. Several coasters are also seen placed on the blanket that read, "Hello world". However, her daughter's face was hidden from the camera.

Announcing the happy news, Azad penned a long caption. She wrote, "By the Grace of God our Princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik". She added, "I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon". "Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always", her caption concluded.

The 'Ravenclaw member' announced her pregnancy in the month of April. She has been treating her fans and followers with snippets from her personal life as she embraced her pregnancy. Earlier, she dropped a picture featuring herself and hubby, Nabil. She wrote, "The only thing better than having you as a husband, is knowing our children will have you as their dad".

Afshan Azad joined the list of Harry Potter actors to have embraced parenthood. In 2020, Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, had welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome. The actor had announced the baby's arrival with a post on his social media handle.

IMAGE: AFSHAN AZAD'S INSTAGRAM/ OHNIKKERS' TWITTER

