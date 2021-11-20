Harry Styles' 'Eternals' Look As Eros Finally Revealed; Marvel Gives Glamorous Intro

Eternals recently hit the theatres and has ranked in the moolah at the box office across the globe. As is common among superhero ventures, there was some mystery created in the post-credits scene. While the venture traced the journey of the 10 Eternals, the appearance of another member of the community, Eros aka Starfox in the end became a talking point.

The role was played by Harry Styles. While the appearance of the character was kept under wraps all this while, even though there were multiple speculations, the makers finally dropped the first poster of the character. Marvel had multiple descriptions to tease the character, who is the brother of popular Thanos.

Marvel unveil Harry Styles poster from Eternals finally after post-credit appearance

Marvel dropped a close-up shimmering pic of the look of Harry Styles in his Eros get-up, with his suit, that was seen in the post-credits scene visible only partially. The makers called him the 'Royal Prince of Titan', 'brother of Thanos', the 'Knave of Hearts', 'defeater of Black Roger,' the 'great adventurer'.

For the unversed, Eros aka Starfox was born to Mentor in Titan, and had first appeared in The Invincible Iron Man comic in 1973. Starfox is the brother of Thanos, the popular character depicted in Avengers, and the sibling duo face-off multiple times in the comics.

Harry had spoken about his cameo in Eternals for the first time with Dazed, where he shared that he had come only in the end. He added it was common for one to grow up wanting to be a superhero and he was no different. The singer added that he was fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with the director Chloe Zhao. Harry Styles as Eros aka Starfox and Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman as his superhero alter ego called Black Knight could have a Marvel Cinematic Universe future if the end-credits are anything to go.

Eternals is the story of a group of characters with superpowers, reuniting after years to protect the Earth from the Deviants. The movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Maddeb, Salma Hayek, among others. As per reports, the venture has hit the $300 million-mark at the box office.