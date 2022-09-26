Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Indulge In PDA In New York As They Slam Break-up Rumours

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been making headlines ever since they began promoting their latest film Don't Worry Darling. During the promotions, Wilde became the center of controversies as several rumours began doing the rounds regarding her alleged feud with Florence Pugh. One of the rumours also claimed that Styles and Wilde, who have been dating for a while now, broke up following the alleged drama on the sets of Don't Worry Darling. However, the couple recently put the rumours to rest after they packed on PDA (public display of affection) in New York.

Break-up rumours surrounded Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde after fans spotted the couple maintaining a distance at the Venice Film Festival. According to a report by Page Six, the couple is still together and going strong. They were recently spotted kissing each other in New York City during a date. The couple was not afraid to pack on PDA on the streets of Manhattan as they were photographed donning casual attires. Wilde sported a pair of baggy jeans with a white top and a black hoodie. On the other hand, the 28-year-old singer donned a white shirt, a cream jacket, and a pair of jeans.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the sets of Don't Worry Darling in 2020 and soon after, began seeing each other. The couple was first rumoured to be dating in January 2021 after they attended a wedding together. They were then spotted going out on dinners together. Wilde was also spotted attending the British singer's concerts.

Details about Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a married couple Alice and Jack, played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The movie also stars Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine in supporting roles. The film's plot revolves around Alice and Jack, who live in a community named Victory which houses the families of men who work on a top-secret project. While everything seems perfect in her life, some cracks lead Alice to begin questioning about her existence in Victory. Helmed by Olivia Wilde, the movie was released on September 23, 2022.

Image: AP