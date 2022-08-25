Olivia Wilde Shares 'deep Love' With Harry Styles; Explains Why They Keep Romance Private

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have decided to keep their relationship extremely private, noting that public glare is not something they'd benefit from. The 38-year-old actor mentioned that she and Harry go out of their way to protect their relationship, further talking about the 'deep love' they share. Olivia also discussed that celebrity gossip is nothing but a mere tool to distract people from the bigger pains in the world. Harry and Olivia crossed paths on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling, following which they made their romance public in 2021.

Olivia Wilde talks about her 'deep love' with Harry Styles

In a conversation with Variety, Olivia stated that she's not going to talk at length about her relationship with Harry, adding that "I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena." She added, "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship," Wilde added. "I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

Harry and Olivia out in NYC today - August 17 (via endilarad) pic.twitter.com/gfJxvPZmOQ — HSD (@hsdaily) August 17, 2022

Talking about the highly prevalent gossip culture, Olivia added, "The whole culture of celebrity gossip is interesting as a distraction tool to numb people from the greater pains of the world. Escapism is really very human quality, searching for something to anaesthetize the painful reality of so many people's lives."

The stars met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and were seen getting more and more involved after that. The duo first sparked romance rumours while attending a wedding together in January 2021. They were then spotted enjoying romantic outings together, with Olivia also in attendance at some of Harry's concerts.

Harry Styles talks about his choice to protect romantic relationships

Only days before, Styles told Rolling Stone about his choice to protect his romantic relationship from fans, while also shedding light on his sexuality. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," the singer said and added, "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

(IMAGE: AP)