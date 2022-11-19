Harry Styles-Olivia Wilde Part Ways After 2 Yrs Of Dating, 'still Very Close Pals': Report

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, who grabbed headlines for their romance on the sets of Don't Worry Darling, have parted ways after almost two years of dating. According to People, a source claimed their breakup was an 'amicable' decision as they both have different priorities keeping them apart. The pop star and Olivia were first linked in January 2021 after being photographed holding hands at a wedding.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde part ways after 2 years of dating

Talking to the outlet, one source mentioned they're 'taking a break' and added, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision. The inside maintained that they're still 'close friends' but "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Reports of their breakup come days after Olivia was seen dancing and singing at Styles' November 15 concert in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her kids - Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

The duo also faced a lot of drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling amid claims that Wilde was at odds with the film's leading actor Florence Pugh.

However, the film's crew shared a statement in September, quashing the feud rumours and hailing Wilde's professionalism. "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the team said and added that Olivia was "an incredible leader and director."

Talking to Rolling Stone in August, Harry stated that he likes to keep his personal life under wraps as it positively benefited him. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively. There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

(IMAGE: AP)