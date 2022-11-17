Last Updated:

Harry Styles Hit In The Eye With Candy During LA Concert; Furious Fans React

Harry Styles appeared injured after he was hit in the eye by a hard candy during his Los Angeles concert, with many of his fans calling out the 'horrible' act.

Harry Styles appeared injured after he was hit in the eye by a candy during his recent Los Angeles concert, making many of the singer's fans furious at the culprit. The 28-year-old could be seen moving his hand towards his left eye after a concert-goer threw skittles onto the stage. Styles rubbed his eye after the object made contact with him and also raised his arm to signal the attendee to stop flinging things at him. The instance drew several reactions from his fuming fans, who mentioned that it was a 'horrible' thing to do and could've seriously injured the artist. 

Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy during his LA concert

In the viral video, one can see Harry being struck with candy while performing on stage, looking hurt. However, he went on to complete his act. Take a look. 

Calling out the concertgoer, one Twitterati wrote, "People are the worst. All the things people throw AT him for the clout of him catching stuff. But the Skittles, literally to what end? There's no reason for that...and I hope that person realizes how f'd up that was to do." Another mentioned that people "don't deserve Harry Styles."

Skittles brand itself requested people to not indulge in such activities following Harry's concert. "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," a post on Skittles' Twitter handle read. 

