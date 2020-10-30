Harry Styles Pens Note For Fan After Her Father Invited Him, Says 'I Fed The Fish'

Harry Styles recently left a sweet note for a fan at her home, after the singer was invited by her dad for a cup of tea. Harry Styles was let into the family home by her father's friend after the singer’s car randomly broke down outside the fan's house. Addressing his note to a girl named Theodora, Harry Styles mentioned that he was devastated about not meeting her. In his note, Styles explained how her father’s friend helped him and he extended his warmest wishes to the girl.

'I fed the fish': Harry Styles

The singer wrote: ‘Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish'. At the bottom of the note, Harry Styles added, ‘Tell your dad to get in touch with me. I’ll see If I can arrange a show’.

harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist pic.twitter.com/9pEMiGgjkH — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) October 28, 2020

Fans react

I WILL LITERALLY GET FISH JUST FOR HARRY STYLES TO COME OVER AND FEED THEM.. PLZ HAROLD pic.twitter.com/SBh4yDv7Nv — phia✰ (@tbslonelyheartt) October 29, 2020

imagine Harry styles coming into your house because his car broke down, feeding your fish, signing an album and writing a note for you and then saying he hopes to see you soon. I’m not jealous not at all — mara:) (@hehemaraa) October 28, 2020

OK BUT TBH IMAGINE HARRY GOING IN UR ROOM AND FEEDING UR FISH AND THEN ONLY FINDING OUT ABOUT IT AFTER.. LIKE I WOULD HAVE A HEART ATTACK NOT JUST CUZ HARRY STYLES WAS IN MY ROOM, BUT BECAUSE MY ROOM IS SUCH A MESS IT WOULD BE SO EMBARRASSING HELP — phia✰ (@tbslonelyheartt) October 29, 2020

If the rumours are to be believed, Harry Styles was originally set to go on tour in 2020 to support his album Fine Line, however, it later was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, Styles' North American and European legs of his tour will be pushed to next summer, which will commence from August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Reportedly, the final two shows will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 30 and 31, Halloween night.

