Harry Styles Pens Note For Fan After Her Father Invited Him, Says 'I Fed The Fish'

Recently, a Twitter user shared a pic of a note, which was penned by Harry Styles. Harry explained how her father helped him when his car broke down. Read on.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles recently left a sweet note for a fan at her home, after the singer was invited by her dad for a cup of tea. Harry Styles was let into the family home by her father's friend after the singer’s car randomly broke down outside the fan's house. Addressing his note to a girl named Theodora, Harry Styles mentioned that he was devastated about not meeting her. In his note, Styles explained how her father’s friend helped him and he extended his warmest wishes to the girl.

'I fed the fish': Harry Styles

The singer wrote: ‘Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish'. At the bottom of the note, Harry Styles added, ‘Tell your dad to get in touch with me. I’ll see If I can arrange a show’.

Fans react

If the rumours are to be believed, Harry Styles was originally set to go on tour in 2020 to support his album Fine Line, however, it later was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, Styles' North American and European legs of his tour will be pushed to next summer, which will commence from August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Reportedly, the final two shows will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 30 and 31, Halloween night. 

