India Boasts Of 1.3mn Women Representatives Involved In Public Policies During UNSC Debate

On Thursday, October 29, India reiterated its gender representation achievements at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and asserted that over 1.3 million elected women representatives in the country lead in the formulation and implementation of public policies at the grassroots level. India in its statement at the council further said that it attaches "utmost importance to representation of women in decision making positions."

In 2007, India provided UNMIL's first all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU), New Delhi asserted during an open debate at UNSC on women, peace and security while adding that it provided critical policing assistance in deterring sexual and gender-based violence. The country has also helped to rebuild safety and confidence among the population, the statement said.

"Formed Police Unit-FPU proved to be a strong and visible role model to the Liberian women, gaining worldwide attention. India attaches utmost importance to representation of women in decision making positions," the statement said.

Committed to Meaningful Participation

The statement further said that India is committed to working for the meaningful participation of women in peace and security issues. India's experience of mainstreaming women's leadership and political participation will continue to inspire the country's actions, it added. Further, India also condemned violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists that require special attention.

The statement further noted that conflict and humanitarian crises already hold women and girls back from progress. The further burdening of the health care and the economic fall-out of COVID-19 threatens to put women and girls in war-torn, fragile and humanitarian contexts at even higher risk, the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)