Harry Styles Wears 'pre-Earth Clothes' In This Eternals BTS Image With Richard Madden

Marvel's latest movie Eternals released earlier this month and introduced 10 new superheroes. The post-credit scene of the movie left the fans surprised and in shock, as singer/actor Harry Styles made a cameo, Styles played the role of Eros, the younger brother of supervillain Thanos. A new behind the scene photo from the movie featuring Harry's character in pre-earth clothes prompting fans to believe that some of the singer's scenes did not make it to the final cut.

Harry Styles BTS image from Eternals

Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite in Eternals took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes images from the sets. One of the photos shows McHugh posing alongside Richard Madden and Harry Styles as the trio sports the robes worn by the superheroes in the film’s opening scene before they arrive on Earth. However, in the final cut of the movie Styles was not seen wearing these clothes, suggesting the scene was deleted.

Marvel recently shared an individual poster of Starfox aka Eros and described him as, "Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox[sic]." In an interview with Dazed, Styles opened about his experience on working in Eternals, he said, "I'm only in right at the very end. But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé Zhao."

Harry Styles' character Eros, younger brother of Thanos

Styles plays the role of Eros of Titans, the younger brother of Thanos. In the comics, he is also known by his superhero Starfox has the power to psychically control other people's emotions and his body has been enhanced by cosmic energy to the point that it ages far more slowly than most humanoids and is superhumanly strong.

Meanwhile, the movie featured a star-studded cast that includes, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its themes and visuals but criticized its exposition, pacing, runtime, and lack of character development.

(Image: Instagram/@marvel)