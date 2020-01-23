Harvey Weinstein A 'rapist And Seasoned Predator': Prosecutor

Former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein is set to appear for trial in New York City. He has been accused of sexually assaulting one woman in 2006 and raping a second woman in a hotel room in 2013. Prosecutors claim that he has also raped another woman, Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, in the 1990s but that allegation is too old to be charged as a separate crime.

Harvey Weinstein a "seasoned predator" says, Lawyers

Prosecutor Meghan Hast, in her opening statement on Wednesday, called Harvey Weinstein a “seasoned predator” and said his female accusers were “no match” for him. She said that he was not just a titan in Hollywood, he was a rapist. It is for his lack of empathy that he must be held accountable.

Defending Lawyer, Damon Cheronis told the court that the alleged rape victim sent his client a request that year asking for time privately with the producer. Around 100 people were sitting in the courtroom for the opening of the trail. Weinstein sat quietly at the defence table, writing on a legal pad and sometimes drinking water.

Harvey Weinstein entered the New York City courthouse on Wednesday without a walking frame, which he has used at previous hearings. On his way to court, he used the walker and was asked by the reporters if he thinks he will get a fair trial to which he said "yes". He said that he has good lawyers. While leaving the court Weinstein told the reporters that he believed it has been a good day.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including several famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Although his New York trial involves only two allegations. He has denied the claims, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

The #MeToo movement gained steam after the allegations against Weinstein. Women from various walks of life have gone public with misconduct allegations against powerful men in entertainment, politics, and business. Weinstein's trial is expected to take more than a month.

