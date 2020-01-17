Gigi Hadid Dismissed Overnight As A Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial

Gigi Hadid has been dismissed as a possible juror for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. The Victoria Secret model was dismissed on grounds of having a personal connection to one of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Read on to know more details about this story.

Gigi Hadid no longer a juror for Weinstein’s trial

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial has taken Hollywood by storm. The story blew up to such an extent that it saw its effect on other major industries as well. Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial finally started on January 6, 2020. Currently, Judge James Burke, who is heading the trial, is narrowing down its 12 jurors for the opening statements in the trail.

One of the most famous faces in this potential list of jurors was model Gigi Hadid. Gigi Hadid, recently during a questioning session for potential jurors, said that she can keep an open mind even if she has a personal connection to the trial. But now, a recent development in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial has dismissed Gigi Hadid as a potential juror.

According to a media portal’s report, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala in his motion stated that the Hadid sister is friends with fellow model Cara Delevingne. Cara is one of 105 women who has publicly accused the Miramax founder of various sorts of sexual misconduct towards them. This led to the dismissal of Gigi Hadid from the potential juror’s list.

During one of the court sessions on Thursday, January 16, 2020, it was disclosed that Gigi Hadid is part of the list of 62 potential jurors who were dismissed. It was also revealed that these 62 potential jurors were dismissed on several grounds that could hamper the final judgment due to biased opinions. Before the first round for the potential jurors started, several volunteers backed out due to scheduling reasons and personal connections to this rape trial.

