Harvey Weinstein Trial Begins, Annabella Sciorra Presents Her Testimony

Former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein appeared in New York City on Wednesday as his one-month trial began. On the other hand, actress Annabella Sciorra, who is one of the accusers testified in the trial, setting up the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers.

Multiple accusations

Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006 and raping another in a hotel room in 2013. Prosecutors claim that he has also raped Sciorra, in the 1990s but that allegation is too old to be charged as a separate crime. In his defence, Weinstein has repeatedly insisted that any sexual encounters are consensual.

On Wednesday, Sciorra’s testimony was reviewed by prosecutors at length. She is one of the four other accusers that the prosecutors plan to call as witnesses during the month-long trial. The 59-year-old actress has alleged that Weinstein showed up at her Manhattan apartment after dropping her off from a dinner, forced himself inside and raped her sometime in late 1993 or early 1994.

Weinstein's lawyer Damon Cheronis, in his opening statement, made clear the defence intends to go on the offensive. He questioned the validity of Sciorra’s account, saying she once told a friend that she did a crazy thing and had sex with Harvey Weinstein and that she had a consensual encounter with him. She didn’t describe it as rape because it wasn’t, Cheronis said.

Harvey Weinstein entered the New York City courthouse on Wednesday without a walking frame, which he has used at previous hearings. On his way to court, he used the walker and was asked by the reporters if he thinks he will get a fair trial to which he said "yes". He said that he has good lawyers. While leaving the court Weinstein told the reporters that he believed it has been a good day.

With inputs from Agencies

