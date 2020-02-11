Harvey Weinstein Trial: Defence Calls Accuser's Ex-friends In Bid To Undermine Claims

A former friend of Jessica Mann, a key accuser in Harvey Weinstein’s trial, testified that Mann did not seem distressed on the day of the alleged rape and described the movie mogul as her “soulmate”. While Mann, during her testimony, had said that her claims should not be dismissed just because she had a complicated relationship with Weinstein.

“I know the history of my relationship with him. I know it was complicated and difficult. But that doesn’t change the fact that he raped me,” said Mann.

Weinstein’s lawyers have suggested that the 34-year-old former actress was in a consensual relationship with the film producer. They contend that the accuser manipulated Weinstein and had sexual encounters with him because she knew the perks of relation with the movie mogul.

Mann testified that Weinstein forced her to perform sexual acts and raped her twice over the period of ‘abusive relationship’. She has also accused Weinstein of raping her months later at a Beverly Hills hotel but she is not sure about pursuing the charges there.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006 but the movie mogul has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty. The Hollywood mogul has already been charged with sex crimes in separate cases in Los Angeles.

Psychologist called for testimony

Last week, a psychologist called by Harvey Weinstein's defence team testified that memories can get “contaminated” over time with new information. Elizabeth Loftus, a University of California, Irvine professor, told the court that false details could cause a “misinformation effect”.

Loftus said that if someone is urged to remember more about the past incident, one “may produce” something “like a guess” which starts to feel “like a memory”. During her testimony, Loftus added that if the memory is relabeled, it can be remembered as more upsetting and traumatic than it was at the time.

(With inputs from AP)

