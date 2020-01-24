Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies That Mogul Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

Actress Annabella Sciorra who is best known for her role on The Sopranos fought back tears as she gave her testimony in the Harvey Weinstein Trial on Thursday. Weinstein who is a former Hollywood producer on trial for sexual assault, appeared in New York City on Wednesday as his one-month trial began.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Trial Begins, Annabella Sciorra Presents Her Testimony

Barged inside her apartment forcefully

Speaking to a jury of seven men and five women, Sciorra said that Weinstein barged in her apartment and raped her. She said that she tried to fight him off. Though her statements are too old to be pursued under the New York law, prosecutors are planning to use her statements to support their allegation that the accused is a sexual predator.

According to her emotional testimony, she went out for dinner with Weinstein in the winter of 1993-94. Following the dinner, the Hollywood mogul offered to drop her to her Manhattan apartment. After a few minutes, she found Weinstein at her door who then forced himself inside. He then raped her in her bedroom after ignoring her resistance.

Read: Harvey Weinstein A 'rapist And Seasoned Predator': Prosecutor

Testifying before a New York Jury, she said that he got on top of her and raped her. "He had intercourse with me and I was trying to fight him, but I couldn't fight anymore because he had my hands locked," she added. She also revealed that he performed a sexual act on her saying that it was for her. She further continued that it was just so disgusting that her body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. "It was like a seizure or something," she said.

Read: Challenges For Public Following Impeachment, Weinstein Cases

Describing a later meeting, Sciorra said that she confronted him a week later at a dinner where the Hollywood producer warned her of not revealing the incident to the world. She continued that Weinstein continued to rape her after that.

When asked by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi the reason she did not report to the incident to the police, she said that she was just confused. Sciorra also testified that she was left traumatised by the incident of assault and began drinking and cutting herself as a means of coping with her trauma.

Read: Gudiya Rape Case: Court Convicts Two Of Gangraping 5-year Old, Rapist Attacks Journalist

(With inputs from Agencies)