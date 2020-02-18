Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury To Begin Deliberations As Both Sides Rest Their Case

Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein from February 18 after prosecutors and the defence team made their closing arguments last week. The disgraced movie mogul has been accused of numerous sex crimes but the jury is considering charges in cases related to former actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

On February 15, a prosecutor told the jury during the closing arguments that Weinstein treated aspiring actress like “complete disposables”.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon mimicked Weinstein in the courtroom saying, “The universe is run by me, and therefore, they don’t get to complain when they are stepped on, spit on, demoralized and, yes, raped and abused by me - the king.”

'Prosecutors created alternate universe'

However, Weinstein’s defence team told jurors that prosecutors created an “alternate universe” and projected the movie mogul as “monster” where women had no free will. Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead Attorney, said that her client is an innocent man and relies on jurors to be not swayed by a “sinister tale”.

The defence lawyers have tried to undermine the claims of accusers by grilling their friends. Rotunno tried to establish that all the relations of Weinstein were consensual and will try to make the final case with her closing arguments on Thursday. Weinstein’s lawyer had asked jurors to use their “common sense” and weigh on facts and not get swayed by “the story they spun”.

“In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to further their own careers, the hotel room invitations, the plane tickets they accept, the jobs they ask for help to obtain,” said Rotunno, in her closing arguments.

Weinstein is accused of several sexual misconducts, assault, and rape and will face life in prison if gets convicted for the most serious charges. Former actress Jessica Mann alleged that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room but the film producer denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty.

(With AP inputs)

