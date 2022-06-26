Has Disney Offered Johnny Depp A $301 Million Deal To Return To 'Pirates' Franchise?

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was recently in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and the jury announced a verdict in his favour. The actor is well-known for his work as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's hit franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. As per a report by Poptopic, the actor has now been offered a whopping $301 million contract to reprise his role in the franchise.

Disney offers Johnny Depp a deal to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

The report mentioned that Disney is offering the popular actor a $301 million deal as a formal apology for not signing him after Heard's Washington Post article about domestic violence in 2018. Although Heard did not mention Depp's name in her article, it impacted his career when the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beast franchises did not sign him.

Disney is now reportedly offering the actor $301 million as an apology as they wish for him to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The publication's source mentioned that Disney is 'very interested' in making amends with Depp and 'patching up their relationship' with him. The company also contacted him before the Amber Heard defamation trial and asked him if he would consider reprising his role for another film or two. The source also mentioned that Disney sent the actor a gift basket with a 'heartfelt letter', but they were unsure how it was received by him. However, the company is 'very hopeful' about Depp's return to the franchise, as they have begun penning down a draft for a film about his character. They told Poptopic-

"Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character"

Why is Disney reportedly offering a $301 million deal to Depp?

During the high-profile case, Heard's lawyer recalled that Depp had once mentioned he would not do another Pirates film for '$300 million and a million alpacas'. The attorney had said, "Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean role for $300 million and a million alpacas?" Disney seems to have caught wind of his statement and will offer the actor $301 million for his return to the film. Apart from the contract for the film, the deal is for Depp's return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and also for a spin-off show that will premiere on Disney Plus. Disney will also reportedly make a donation to a charity of Depp's choosing.

Image: Twitter/@DivyaKi87002790, @jxnsmanager