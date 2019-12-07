Has 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Found His Harvey Dent?

The Batman director Matt Reeves confirmed in an Instagram post that actor Peter Sarsgaard is now a part of the new superhero film. Peter Sarsgaard is reportedly either set to play a corrupt cop or the role of a District Attorney in the film. Read on to know more details about this story.

The Batman found his Harvey Dent?

The Batman is one of the highly anticipated projects. This new superhero film is set to reboot the comic book character once again. The Batman which is being directed by Matt Reeves stars Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. Now, according to a leading media portal’s report, Boys Don’t Cry actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of the film.

According to sources, Peter Sarsgaard is set to play the role of a corrupt cop named Wasserman. According to the same sources, Peter might also play the role of the district attorney of Gotham. In the Dark Knight franchise directed by Christopher Nolan and the DC comic books, Harvey Dent was the D.A. and then went on to become the villain Two-Face. Hence the media portal’s report suggests that there are chances that Peter Sarsgaard could be the new Harvey Dent.

Peter Sarsgaard shot to fame after his role in the 1999’s movie Boys Don’t Cry. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for 2003’s Shattered Glass. The superhero genre is not a new domain for Sarsgaard. He was also part of Ryan Reynolds’ movie Green Lantern and has also starred in The Looming Tower.

Apart from Robert Pattinson as Peter Sarsagaard’s mysterious character, several other members have been finalised for The Batman. Zoe Kravitz is set to play the new Catwoman, Paul Dano is playing the role of Riddler, Colin Farrell is playing the role of Penguin and John Turturro is playing the role of crime boss Carmine Falcone. The role of Commissioner Gordon will be essayed by Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis will essay the role of Wayne’s trusted butler, Alfred.

