The Batman Actor Burt Ward Gets A Walk Of Fame Star

The famous American actor and activist Bert John Gervis Jr also known as Burt Ward is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The versatile actor is popularly known for portraying the memorable character of Dick Grayson/Robin in the famous Batman adaptations of the 1960s and 1970s. He has even dubbed for numerous animated films that went on to become big hits.

Also read | John Turturro Cast As Underworld Don Carmine Falcone In 'The Batman'

Batman actor Burt Ward gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Also read | Robert Pattinson Says, "Batman Wears A Cape, But Is Not Really A Superhero"

The involvement of super-hero fictional character Batman in the ceremony creates a history as it is the very first time that a character from a comic book has been a major part of the ceremony and has been honoured. Big Bird, Kermit the Frog, Snow White, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse are some of the other fictional animated characters who have their names engraved. The news has created a huge buzz and has made his fans excited. Many of his fans have shared several memorable moments from the early 1960s and 1970s that created nostalgia on the internet. Earlier this year, the fictional character of Batman was announced as a Hollywood Walk of Fame achiever for the upcoming year 2020. The characters of Batman and Robin have evolved over the years and have become iconic super-hero characters. Burt Ward has a deep connection with the Batman series as it has earned him wide recognition and appreciation across the world.

Also read | Batman's Batmobile Found Its Real-world Equivalent In The 2019 Lamborghini Car

Burt Ward is popularly known as the sidekick of Batman in the series between 1966 and 1968. He has also voiced for the 1977 Saturday morning animated series The New Adventures of Batman, Legends of the Superheroes (1979), and two animated feature films, Batman return of Caped Crusaders (2016) and Batman vs. Two-Face (2017). He has also made some interesting special appearances in multiple series that include Spongebob SquarePants, Robot Chicken, Futurama, The Simpsons, Clueless, and more. The actor has also been featured in some of the popular movies like Heaven & Hell, Moving Targets, Robot Ninja and The Under Achievers.

Also read | Batman: Christian Bale To Robert Pattinson; Actors Who Have Uplifted The Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.