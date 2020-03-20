Hasan Minhaj Welcomes A Baby Boy With Wife Beena Patel, Shares An Adorable Post

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who is popularly known for hosting The Daily Show, recently announced that he welcomed a baby boy with wife Beena Patel. The comedian took to his social media to share the news with his fans. Hasan said that the new baby's arrival to the family was a beautiful distraction from the coronavirus crisis that has swept across the world.

Hasan Minhaj welcomes a baby boy to the family, shares a post

Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot. pic.twitter.com/t703QDa5IM — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) March 20, 2020

Taking to his social media, Hasan Minhaj captioned the post, "Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena, it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot." This the second baby that Hasan Minhaj and Beena Patel welcomed to the family. The duo also have a daughter who was born in April 2018.

Just as he shared the post, the comments section quickly started buzzing. A lot of celebrities and fans took to their social media to congratulate the Patriot Act host. Actor Priyanka Chopra and fashion designer Tan France also congratulated Hasan Minhaj.

We know you've missed Najme. We know you've missed Patriot Act too. That's why we're back with new episodes on Sunday, March 29th! pic.twitter.com/38LfF9j6OQ — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) February 27, 2020

Hasan is also popularly known for hosting a show on Netflix. It is a political comedy show titled Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Hasan recently took to his social media to announce that new episodes will start streaming from March 29. Hasan shared a video of his dad, Najme Minhaj, announcing the upcoming dates of the show.

