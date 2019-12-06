Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Reasons To Binge On The Political Comedy Show

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is a popular political comedy show airing exclusively on Netflix. The series releases one new episode every Sunday where the host/comedian talks about a subject that affects the American crowd or the crowd on a global level. The Peabody Award Winning comic explores the political landscape with depth. He adds his own unique comic twists to the show. The makers also release a special titled Deep Cuts on YouTube for every episode where Minhaj generally engages in a Q&A with the audience. Here are a few reasons to binge-watch the show.

Reasons to binge on Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Patriot Act plays out like a sassy student’s high-class classroom presentation with the current events as the subject. The show explores the contemporary global history behind the current happenings in the US and at times around the world. From Donald Trump to Amazon to Canada, Hasan Minhaj’s show tackles it all. Students are often seen taking to their social media thanking the host and the show for helping them with their projects and finals. The makers also often engage online catching up with the meme trends or simply replying with sassy comments to the audience.

ALSO READ | Let It Snow And Other Netflix Rom-coms To Enjoy During Holidays

Unlike Netflix’s regular practise of releasing the entire season at once, Patriot Act releases one episode each week. Minhaj’s fact-driven narration always manages to elicit laughs and educate the crowd at the same time. Perfecting diving into cultural trends and contemporary political history, he evenly talks about the people and organisations responsible for causing that disruption.

ALSO READ | Hasan Minhaj Turns Guest For 'On Purpose With Jay Shetty' Podcast

Minhaj amazingly explains complex subjects turning them into comprehensible topics. The host always makes use of apt examples that the younger generation can relate to when discussing political issues. The show has even tackled sensitive issues including the one about the Saudi Prince which led to Netflix having to take down the episodes in certain regions. He even had the courage to tackle Chinese democracy issues.

ALSO READ | Hasan Minhaj Responds To Netflix Pulling Out 'Patriot Act' Episode In Saudi Arabia

ALSO READ | Netflix: Top TV Shows To Watch On The Popular Streaming Service In December

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.