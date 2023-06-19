Have Robert De Niro's 6 Older Kids Met Their Baby Sibling Gia Yet? Actor Reveals

Robert De Niro was one of the guests at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The Godfather recently welcomed his 7th child and was in the news for his late parenthood. During a recent interview, De Niro revealed more details about his baby girl, whom he shares with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

3 things you need to know:

Robert De Niro became a father for the seven time after welcoming his daughter Gia.

The Taxi Driver star has six children from his previous marriages and relationships.

He gave the first glimpse of his daughter Gia in May.

Robert de Niro says his children haven’t their youngest sibling

De Niro, 79, spoke on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival, where his 1993 film A Bronx Tale was screened. He was asked whether his six other children have yet met his newborn daughter yet. De Niro said that while they haven’t yet, they will in time. He added that he is currently planning to spend time with all of his children ahead of the holiday season. The Goodfellas actor’s daughter Gia was born on April 6 earlier this year.

(Robert de Niro at the world premiere of Amsterdam in New York City, 2022 | Image: Associated Press)

During the interaction, he was also asked about the birth of his Heat co-star Al Pacino’s child. He expressed his happiness and said, "Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me.” De Niro further said that he is elated for him and wished him well.

Robert de Niro has changed as a father

The King of Comedy star expressed how great it felt raising a child. He said that he has changed as a father with time, adding that a different sort of awareness overtakes one as one gets older. De Niro added that it’s not something they can avoid learning about, but it’s crucial if they want to manage them. De Niro said that he’s very happy about the current phase in his life.