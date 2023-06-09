Robert De Niro's Zero Day Shuts Down Production Amidst Writers' Strike In Hollywood

Robert De Niro's web series Zero Day is the latest project to be affected by the Writers' Strike in Hollywood. The Writers Guild of America initiated a strike on May 2 to seek better treatment and payment to the scribes. As per ANI, the Zero Day series, which recently began production in New York, has now been put on hold. The makers are yet to announce a date when work will resume.

Owing to the Writers' Strike, several films and web shows have been impacted. For example Marvel's Blade, Daredevil: Born Again, Yellowjackets, Stranger Things and Saturday Night Live. More than 11,000 members are currently on strike in Hollywood. A statement from the union leadership read, "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing".

More about Zero Day

(A picture of Lesli Linka Glatter | Image: IMDb)

The series Zero Day is directed and produced by Lesli Linka Glatter. Lesli is also the president of the Directors Guild. The series also starrs Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles. The series creators are Noah Oppenheim, Eric Newman and Michael S. Schmidt.

As for Robert De Niro, he welcomed his seventh child, a girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, in early April. The 79-year-old actor shared the picture of his daughter on a television show. The Academy Award-winning actor is also a father to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He and his now ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith welcomed their twin sons Julian and Aaron (27) in 1995. He also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.