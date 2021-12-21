'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is The Season Finale Episode Coming Out?

MCU's mini-series Hawkeye premiered last month on Disney+ Hotstar and now, it is all set to wrap up the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Episode 5 of Hawkeye made some shocking new revelations setting the intense plot for the season finale of the series. It was finally revealed that Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin, who was seen in Daredevil is the main antagonist of the show and Kate's mother is somehow associated with the notorious villain. Read on to find out about the release date and time of Hawkeye Episode 6.

Hawkeye Episode 6 release date and time

The season finale of Hawkeye will release on Disney + and Disney+ Hotstar on December 22, Wednesday and will release at 1:30 pm IST/12 am PT. The fifth episode of the show teased the arrival of Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin. As fans will recall, Vincent D'Onofrio played the role of the MCU villain in Daredevil, which premiered on Netflix. Also, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belkova and Kate Bishop come face-to-face and share a bowl of Mac and Cheese as Yelena reveal that she was in New York to kill Clint Barton.

Also, Barton and Echo engaged in an intense fight with the former informing Echo that Kingpin was responsible for her father's death. The short teaser of the upcoming episode also sees Yelena and Hawkeye going toe-to-toe, keeping fans at the edge of their seats. Reports suggest that the series could mark the end of Jeremy Renner's run as Hawkeye as he will pass on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop. The intense season finale of Hawkeye will be the final thing the audience will watch from Marvel's Phase Four slate in 2021.

Episode 5 clocked in at 45 minutes, which made it one of the longer entries in the series and several reports suggest that the season finale will be an hour long. Meanwhile, Apart from Renner and Steinfeld the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. Hawkeye's episodes one and two were released Wednesday, November 24 and the remaining four episodes were released weekly until December 22.

