'Hawkeye' Release Date And Time: How To Watch Jeremy Renner Starrer Series Online?

Marvel Studios is all set for the release of their series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series will also feature Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop, she will be making her MCU debut. Hawkeye will start streaming from November 24 onwards ahead of the Christmas season. The series will release under Phase Four of MCU and shows Clint Barton rushing to complete a mission to get back to his family on Christmas. The series will consist of six episodes, releasing weekly until December 22. Read on to find out when and where to watch Hawkeye.

Hawkeye Release Date and Time

Hawkeye's first two episodes will be released on Wednesday, November 24 at 1:30 pm IST / 12 am PT. The show will premiere exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly until December 22. Apart from Renner and Steinfeld the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

In the series, Clint Barton is forced to confront his past and fight the enemies he made when he was known as the deadly assailant Ronin. As he tries to fight off his enemies he comes face to face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo team up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home. Reports suggest that the series could mark the end of Jeremy Renner's run as Hawkeye as he will pass on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop.

The official synopsis for Hawkeye reads-

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial