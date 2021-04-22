'Hawkeye' Series Wraps Production; Jeremy Renner Hails Team’s ‘hard Work’

Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner who plays the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently confirmed that the filming of his Disney+ web series Hawkeye is now complete. The actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a shot applauding his cast and crew members and celebrated the wrap-up of his show.

Jeremy Renner hails the team’s "hard work"

Sharing a black and white picture of himself, Jeremy wrote, "Bravo to everyone Marvel, Disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team Heidi Moneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!! We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye."

Jeremy also shared a Hawkeye BTS photo on his Instagram stories of himself looking battered with cuts on his face and wrote, "Last day, for Now. This is not a goodbye, but a see you soon. Thank you cast, crew, and Marvel."

Netizens react to Jeremy's picture

Actor Katzie Cazorla chimed in on Jeremy Renner's post and wrote, "Yay!! Now take one day off or even an hour. we all miss you" while Legend of the Sword actor Craig Mcginlay dropped a congratulatory message. Fans of the actor shared their excitement about the show and said that they cannot wait to watch it on screen. Read some of the comments below.

A look at Hawkeye Cast

The Hawkeye series will be based on Matt Fraction and David Aja's comic book Hawkeye and will revolve around the story of Clint Barton who is just a guy who lives in his apartment trying to figure out his life before he becomes a part of the Avengers and saves the planet. It will also showcase what Clint Barton is up to after retiring from the Avengers post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Jeremy Renner plays the role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel series, Besides him, the Hawkeye cast features singer and actor Hailee Steinfield as Clint's protegee Kate Bishop and Black Widow actor Florence Pug reprises her role as Yelena Belova. The show will also star Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon. There have been reports that Alaqua Coz who plays Echo in the series will have her own show on Disney+ soon. Hawkeye is expected to premiere later in 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.