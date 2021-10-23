Hayden Christensen Back As Darth Vader, To Star In 'Ahsoka' Series Of 'Star Wars'

Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader remains one of the iconic characters of the Stars Wars franchise. The role has

been played by a few veterans in the past. In recent years, it has been Hayden Christensen who has made the character his own in the Star Wars series.

After featuring in two films in a full-fledged manner, Hayden Christensen will be returning to the franchise in his popular role. The difference, this time, however, will be the medium. The actor will play the antagonist in a series titled Ahsoka.

Hayden Christensen to return as Darth Vader in Star Wars series Ahsoka

As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, sources have confirmed Hayden Christensen will be starring as the Stars Wars character in Ahsoka.

Not many other details have emerged about the plot. However, among the known details is that Rosario Dawson is enacting the titular character of Ahsoka Tano, which had become popular in the Star Wars: Clone Wars and the the subsequent TV series. The character, which is Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, had and first featured in the live-action space in The Mandolarian.

Another artist associated with Star Wars: Clone Wars was David Filoni, who was the creator of the series. He is writing the Ahsoka and also executive producing the venture, along with actor-filmmaker-writer John Favreau.

The movie is set to go on floors at the start of 2022.

As per the report, the plot of Ahsoka is set in the period after the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which is after the death of Darth Vader. So it will interesting to see how the character will return to the franchise.

Ahsoka is not Hayden Christensen's only upcoming link with Star Wars as he will enact the part in Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan-Kenobi as well.

The Canadian actor had first enacted the role of Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in 2002. Three years later, he featured in the venture Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Since then, one of his other associations to Stars Wars was a vocal cameo in the last installment, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.