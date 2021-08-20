'He-Man And Masters Of The Universe: Revelation' Release Date, Plot; All You Need To Know

Netflix has finally released the first trailer for their upcoming animated series based on He-Man. The He-Man series is titled, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The project, which is produced by Mattel Television, saw the first season divided into two parts, with the first part having released on July 23, 2021. Here's everything we know:

'He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe' Netflix release date, plot and more

The He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is slated to release on September 16, 2021. The new series reimagines the classic story of the Guardians of Grayskull and has been developed for television by Rob David. Netflix's official description for the show reads:

In Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

The cast of 'He-Man and The Masters of the Universe' includes:

David Kaye - Cringer/Battle Cat

Grey Griffin - Evelyn/Evil-Lyn

Antony Del Rio - Duncan/Man-at-Arms

Kimberly Brooks - Teela/Eldress/Sorceress

Trevor Devall - R’Qazz/Beast Man

Judy Alice Lee - Krass/Ram Ma’am

Roger Craig Smith - Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos

Fred Tatasciore - King Randor/Baddrah

Ben Diskin - Skeletor/Prince Keldor

Tom Kenny - Ork-0/RK Units

Max Mitchell - Kitty

Max Stubington - Young Adam

Rob David will serve as executive producer with Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett and Christopher Keenan while Jeff Matsuda is co-executive producer. Susan Corbin serves as producer along with Bryan Q Miller who serves as story editor. Writers include Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Peter Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson and Shawna Benson.

