Heart Of Stone Co-stars Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Strike A Pose Together At Tudum 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a notable appearance at Netflix's Tudum 2023 fan event held in Brazil. During the event, she not only graced the occasion but also had the opportunity to spend quality time with the cast of her upcoming film, Heart of Stone. It was an exciting experience for Alia as she engaged with fans and connected with her co-stars at this special event.

3 things you need to know

The new trailer of Heart of Stone will be released on June 18.

The film will be released on August 11, 2023.

The film was announced in 2020.

Alia Bhatt poses with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt is making her much-awaited Hollywood debut. Ahead of it, she attended the fan event in Brazil along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. They were promoting their upcoming film Heart of Stone. Several photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, Gadot can be seen taking a selfie along with Bhatt and Donan. The Brahamastra actress sported a satin pink co-ord set and completed her look with black block heels. Gadot, on the other hand, sported a striped waistcoat paired with matching pants and loafers. Jamie kept his look casual in a black T-shirt teamed with white pants. In another video, they can be seen entering the stage and addressing the fans.

(Alia Bhatt poses with Heart of Stone cast | Image: Twitter)

NEW: #JamieDornan, Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt at #TUDUM in Brazil. 🇧🇷



🎥 gal_gadot Instagram pic.twitter.com/JGFhe6RkVy — Jamie Dornan Updates (@jamiedornanpt) June 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt on her Heart of Stone casting

Alia Bhatt earlier opened up about how she got a role in Heart of Stone. She shared that she was supposed to read a script and if she was interested in the project. She revealed that she read the script and learned that Gal Gadot is its producer and will be starring in it. Adding further, she said that she became excited as she was a huge fan of hers and decided to give it a shot.