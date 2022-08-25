Alia Bhatt has been rigorously working during her pregnancy and even shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie Brahmastra, she recently talked about her Hollywood debut and revealed how she bagged the role.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her Heart of Stone casting

According to a recent interaction with Reddit, Alia Bhatt talked about her highly-awaited Hollywood project Heart of Stone in which she will be sharing screen space with the iconic actor Gal Gadot. When asked about how her movie Heart of Stone came about, she revealed that earlier one had to read the script if they were interested but now a zoom call has made a lot of things easier as one can easily schedule a meeting with the director without the requirement to fly for a meeting. Adding to it, she mentioned that as she read the script and heard that Gal Gadot will be starring in the film and also producing it, she became excited about the film as she was a huge admirer of her work and the force that she was.

She stated, “You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and of course I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Darlings and is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Brahmastra in which she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. It will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt