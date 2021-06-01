Heidi Klum Gets Into A Legal Feud With Father Gunther Klum Over Daughter's Name: Reports

Heidi Klum is in a legal battle with her father over her daughter's name, Leni. According to The Mirror, Günther Klum has trademarked 17-year-old Leni Olumi Klum's name, potentially jeopardising her rapidly growing modelling career. He is also said to have trademarked her affectionate nickname, 'Mausekatze,' which translates as 'Mousecat.' However, Heidi has filed a legal challenge in an attempt to gain ownership of Leni's name.

It is also reported that if the trademarking, which was filed in March, is proven to have been done with 'malicious intent,' he could face six months in prison or a hefty €250,000 (£214,808) fine. Heidi and Günther allegedly feuded in 2019 after Heidi married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 31, following her divorce from British singer Seal. Günther has posted several documents on his Instagram page, the most recent of which mocks the prospect of going to prison.

German lawyer Stephan Ruben told Bild newspaper that if Günther Klum violates the rights of third parties, he will face an injunction that, if granted, will cost him €250,000 or six months in prison. He revealed that there is currently no injunction in place, but the lawyers have threatened him with one. That's why he posted a picture of the letter saying, “Who will send me the cake with the baked-in file?"

Leni Klum's journey into modelling

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Leni stated that it was only a matter of time before she tried her hand at modelling herself. She revealed that when she was 12 or 13 years old, she received her first modelling offer from a brand she admired, Brandy Melville, and begged her mother to let her model. However, there was no way her mother would say yes, and she now realises it would have been too soon.

Heidi told People that the industry was great and that she had been working well for the past 20 years, but that it also required a lot of travelling. She stated that being in the industry requires you to be a strong person, especially as a woman. Heidi, on the other hand, thought Leni was old enough now that she had gotten her driver's licence. In the same interview, she stated that she always thought Leni was too young and that they always decided to keep her out of the spotlight. But, as she was driving a car at the age of 16, Heidi reasoned that if she could do that, she could also model if she so desired.

Image: Heidi Klum Instagram

