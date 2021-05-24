'Hellfighters' Cast: Details About The Cast Of This 1968 Film And The Role They Played

The film Hellfighters threw light on the lives of firefighters in American oil wells. The film, which was based on the life of Red Adair, follows a series of action and drama that takes place in the professional lives of oil well firefighters. The plot of the film revolves around Chance Buckman, who battles between saving his life from fires and saving his marriage with his wife, Madelyn. Set in 1968, Hellfighters cast several award-winning actors from the 20th century. Here's a list of the cast of Hellfighters and the roles they played in the film.

John Wayne as Chance Buckman

John Wayne played the lead role of the oil well firefighter Chance Buckman. Chance Buckman, who has lived his life for putting out oil well fires, comes across a near-fatal injury. Following the severe injury, he decides to give his failed marriage another chance and takes up a desk job from an old friend Jack Lomax. He somehow manages to remarry his ex-wife but goes back to the oil fire fields when his former colleague and son-in-law Greg asks for help.

Jim Hutton as Greg Parker

Jim Hutton essayed the role of Greg Parker in this action-packed drama. Greg accompanied Chance to various oil well fires as his assistant. His clever yet flirt nature impresses Chance's daughter Tish. He marries Tish and becomes Chance's son-in-law. When Tish asks Greg to take her to see the fires that her father and husband have fought, Greg takes her around the world with him.

Katherine Ross as Tish Buckman

Katherine Ross played the role of Chance and Madelyn's daughter Tish Buckman in Helfighters. Tish was an understanding woman who fell in love with her father's assistant Greg Parker. Following her marriage with Greg, she wished to see the oil well fields where her father and husband have worked. She accompanies her husband to put out fires across the world. Tish respects The Buckman Company and supports her husband in her work.

Vera Miles played the role of Chance's wife Madelyn Buckman. Bruce Cabot, Jay C. Flippens, Barbara Stuart, and Edward Faulkner also played important roles in the film. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6 on 10.

