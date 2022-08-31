Henry Cavill '100%' Returning As Superman In DCEU? Industry Insider Spills Beans

In a piece of delightful news for all Henry Cavill fans, the actor is most likely to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Cavill, whose 2013 outing as Clark Kent/ Superman in the Man of Steel created a legacy, will '100%' return to the DCEU, according to Hollywood insider AJ. In a series of Tweets, AJ mentioned that Cavill's return has been confirmed by 'trusted sources' and further teased that the 'tides are changing.'

Is Henry Cavill ‘100%' returning as Superman in DCEU?

In a recent Tweet, the insider mentioned, "I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100% believe Henry is back, the dm I received said “Cavill's back” This friend who told me this I trust very well and has ALWAYS been sceptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing in the idea of Cavill's return."

In a follow-up post, they added, "Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on."

I’ll just say it.



Multiple scoopers 100% believe Henry is back, the dm I received said “Cavills back”



This friend who told me this I trust very well, and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavills return — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) August 30, 2022

This post comes shortly after a Twitter Spaces conversation between journalists Erik Davis of Fandango and Umberto Gonzalez from The Wrap. Erik revealed that he "heard a story that they've asked [Henry to return as Superman], and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back".

For the unversed, Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, following which he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. He later appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

More on Henry Cavill's work front

The actor is currently busy with The Witcher Season 3, in which he takes on the Geralt of Rivia. He is also reportedly starring in a remake of the 1986 classic Highlander. The actor will also be seen later this year in the spy film Argylle, set to premiere on Apple TV+.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HENRY.SUPERMANCAVILL)