Henry Cavill, Idris Elba & Tom Hardy Off The List Of Potential 007s? Here's All About It

Actor Daniel Craig recently bid farewell to one of his iconic roles - James Bond in his fifth and final outing in the franchise, No Time To Die. The movie went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year. Since Craig's exit, the makers along with the fans are on the lookout for a new capable actor to fit into the shoes of the legendary spy.

From Henry Cavil to Tom Hardy, there were many candidates pitched by the fans for the iconic role. However, the makers are yet to provide confirmation on the casting. While the fans eagerly await the latest updates on who will be the next 007, a report recently revealed that some of the actors who were expected to take on the role will be off the list due to an important reason.

Who will play James Bond in the next 007 film?

According to Express UK, Ross King recently addressed some of the parameters he heard about the casting for the upcoming James Bond movie that might narrow down the potential list of actors. Stating further, he mentioned that the James Bond producers were looking for a younger actor this time, probably around their 30s. He further revealed that they were looking for an actor who would star in the next three Bond movies and would carry through the same way Daniel Craig did it. Thus, it narrowed down the list of actors as Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba won't fulfill the requirement of the producers.

He stated, “The latest rumor – and in some ways part of this is very much true – which is, basically, the Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond. Someone probably in their 30s. At the end of the day, they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies. For the franchise, they want someone who will carry it through the same way Daniel Craig did it.”

Marvel’s Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note revealing the names of the actors whom he would consider watching as James Bond in the iconic movie series after Daniel Craig’s exit. He stated that actors namely Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan deserved a shot at becoming the next James Bond.

Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

Image: AP