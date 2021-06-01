Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Given An Ultimatum To WB Regarding His Role As Superman; Read

Henry Cavill became the talk of the town since the news of J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates taking over the Superman reboot for Warner Bros. surfaced. DCEU fans have been really upset that Henry has been replaced and they won't be seeing more of his character Kal-El. Now there have been reports that Henry has given an ultimatum to the studio regarding his role in the franchise.

Henry Cavill reportedly gave an ultimatum to Warner Bros. Studio

The actor recently signed up for the second movie of Netflix's Enola Holmes. Along with this, he will also be a part of the Highlander series that will be directed by John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski. The actor has also publically asked the fans to stop speculating on his personal and professional life. There is no information available about his contract with WB and his fans are assuming that he is waiting for the studio to relieve him of the franchise.

Now, as per Epicstream, tipster Daniel Richtman revealed that Henry Cavill has given an ultimatum to the studio. The actor who last appeared in the movie Zack Snyder's Justice League told the studio that it is "now or never" regarding his possible comeback in the DCU. As per the publication, the actor still has the contract where he is bound to appear as Superman but the Studio has been stalling the new movies for a long time. He was technically a part of a DC movie in the year 2017, after which, there has been no mention of him reprising the role. At this point, there is no guarantee that fans will see Henry Cavill as Superman. The actor has been signing up for different movies and shows all this time.

About Henry Cavill as Superman

The British actor is popularly known for his iconic role as Superman. He has played the role in movies like Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. After a lot of demand from the fans, the actor also did some reshoots for the 2021 movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of the 2017 film.

IMAGE: Henry Cavill's Instagram

