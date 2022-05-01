‘No Time To Die’ Producer Talks About Casting New James Bond; Hails Daniel Craig's Acting

With Daniel Craig stepping out from the James Bond franchise with his fifth film No Time to Die, makers are now on the lookout for a new face to take on the international spy role. While rumours mills are rife with names of actors like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba as well as Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, producer Barbara Broccoli has stated 'it'll take time' to find Craig's replacement.

In a conversation with Variety, Barbara mentioned that it's a 'big decision' to bring in a new face, as it's not just about 'casting a role' but "a whole rethink about where we’re going." Meanwhile, Craig's No Time To Die came out in 2021, and went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year.

No Time to Die producer talks about casting the next James Bond

Broccoli continued to praise Craig’s acting chops, which she encountered in all five of his Bond films, from 2006s Casino Royale to No Time To Die. Apart from producing all 5 of his Bond films, she has also bankrolled Craig’s last appearance on stage, a 2016 production of Shakespeare’s Othello at the New York Theatre Workshop.

"He has an amazing range and he can do anything", she said of Craig and continued, "He’s just the greatest actor ever." Craig will now be seen in Sam Gold's adaptation of a Scottish play, wherein he stars alongside Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. Talking about the same, Barbara stated, "I think audiences will be thrilled by this portrayal because he’s funny, he’s dangerous, he’s all the things you would want. Together — he and Ruth — it’s just sexy… The chemistry between the two of them, the volatility, it’s like fireworks and it’s fun and sexy and there’s lots of blood."

In an earlier interview on BBC Radio 4’s, Bind producer Michael G Wilson also spoke about finding Craig's replacement and stated, "He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible." Meanwhile, Craig will now be seen in the mystery film Knives Out 2, which also stars Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @007)